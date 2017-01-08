WND's Escobar claims 4 of top 100 Christian films of 2016

The year 2016 was kind to Republicans, Chicago Cubs fans and WND’s own George Escobar.

When ChristianCinema.com released its list of the Top 100 bestselling Christian films of 2016, it included four films written, produced and/or directed by Escobar.

“It’s always been our mission to help bring families closer together through the stories we tell in our movies,” said Escobar, the vice president of WND Films and WND TV. “It’s also our goal to have characters in our films uphold a Christian worldview without being preachy. With four films in the Top 100 list on ChristianCinema.com, we praise God for allowing us to be useful for His purposes.”

The No. 2 film on Christian Cinema’s list was “Alone Yet Not Alone,” which Escobar directed along with Ray Bengston.

“Alone Yet Not Alone” is a historical drama that depicts the true story of the Leiningers, German immigrants living in Pennsylvania during the French and Indian War. Two young Leininger sisters, Barbara and Regina, are kidnapped by Delaware Indians during the 1755 Penn’s Creek Massacre. While in captivity, they find comfort in the words of a hymn their family often sang together: “Alone Yet Not Alone.”

However, the sisters soon become separated, putting their faith to the test. The older sister, Barbara, risks her life in an attempt to escape. She and three fellow captives must cross 200 miles of wilderness to reach friendly territory – while being pursued by a relentless and cunning warrior.

“Like many of the films on our list, ‘Alone Yet Not Alone’ aims to tell a genuine story with real faith,” said Bobby Downes, president and co-founder of ChristianCinema.com. “This is an opportunity to see how real people lived out their faith through adversity.”

Escobar wrote, produced and directed Christian Cinema’s No. 28 bestselling film of 2016, “Come What May.”

That drama tells the story of Caleb, a Christian student at Patrick Henry College who argues a parental notification case at the National Moot Court Championship. Caleb’s pro-life debate partner and his feminist mother ensnare him in a moral tug-of-war, forcing Caleb to determine what he truly believes about abortion.

The movie presents arguments that could one day be used to overturn the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

Escobar also directed the No. 89 film on Christian Cinema’s list, “The Rabbi Who Found Messiah.”

That documentary is based on Carl Gallups’ book of the same title. It tells the remarkable true story of Rabbi Yitzhak Kaduri, who, at age 108, claimed he knew the name of the real Messiah. He insisted he knew where the Messiah was and when He was going to reveal Himself to the world. The elderly rabbi claimed he had personally seen the Messiah in a vision.

But he also said a certain world leader had to die before the Messiah appeared publicly. Furthermore, Kaduri ordered that the name of the Messiah be sealed in a message and not revealed until one year after he, Kaduri, died.

The rabbi died and his message was opened several years ago, but this amazing story is still unfolding today. Renowned Messianic Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, author of “The Harbinger” and many other books, appears with Gallups in the documentary to lend insight into Rabbi Kaduri’s pronouncements.

Finally, Escobar produced Christian Cinema’s No. 97 film of 2016, “Hero.”

It tells the story of Joe Finn, a legendary children’s baseball coach who gives up big-league fame and fortune for quality time with his family. When circumstances force him to reconnect with his now-adult son, the two form a new baseball league to reinvigorate an underdog Little League team. Ironically, Joe orders the fathers of his new players to prioritize their sons’ games over their own careers.

“Hero” touches on themes of forgiveness, compassion and father-son bonds.

Escobar has directed, produced and/or written more than just these four films. His body of work is available at the WND Superstore. And he wants audiences to know he cares very much about equipping the next generation of Christian filmmakers for success.

“We also love to train filmmakers for God’s glory,” Escobar revealed. “It”s my personal passion and the reason we make movies. We want our audiences to know that their support for our films not only builds up their household and community, but they’re investing in the next generation of Christian filmmakers.”

