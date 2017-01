(Inside Edition) It appears this Illinois woman can’t bear to see President Obama leave office — so she’s taking him with her wherever she goes.

Ximena N. Larkin, 29, has become well-known on the streets of Chicago for carrying around a life-sized cardboard cutout of President Obama.

“I take [him] with me whenever I can,” Larkin told InsideEdition.com. “He actually folds up so it’s very travel friendly.”

She said she purchased him during his first inauguration in 2009, inspired by what he stood for rather than his political stance.