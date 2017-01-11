Woman in 'coat-hanger abortion' case released from prison

(NBC NEWS) A Tennessee woman who spent more than a year in jail after being accused of trying to end her own pregnancy with a coat hanger pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for her immediate release, according to officials and advocacy groups.

Anna Yocca, 32, pleaded guilty to “attempted procurement of a miscarriage” on Monday after spending one year and one month in prison while awaiting trial in a case where she was initially charged with attempted murder, the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, an advocacy group that advised Yocca’s lawyers, announced Tuesday.

She was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on Monday at 9:10 p.m. local time (10:10 p.m. ET), according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.