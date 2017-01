(London Metro) A great-grandmother has been accidentally praying to a figure of Elrond, an elf from The Lord of the Rings, after mistaking it for a figurine of Saint Anthony, every day for years.

Her relative, Gabriela Brandão, a freelance makeup artist from Florianópolis, Brazil, made the discovery after taking a look at the great-grandmother’s figurine, and realising something wasn’t quite right.

Following her gut instinct, Gabriela searched online for the figure – and found one exactly identical to the great-grandmother’s.