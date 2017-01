(TWITCHY) A video posted on YouTube allegedly shows a female Trump supporter getting set on fire during the inauguration by an anti-Trump supporter who seconds earlier was in a mob of women chanting, “Love Trumps Hate.”

The assault took place at the 1:14 mark at the video below when the Trump supporter in a blue hat poses for a selfie next to the protester’s sign. When she walks away, her hair is on fire and — thankfully — quickly put out by a male Trump supporter in the crowd: