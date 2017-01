(CNS News) On December 20, Cosmopolitan magazine published a report of the “small but growing movement” of “self-marriage.”

Self-marriage is just what it sounds like – a person who decides to “marry” themselves.

Reporter Abigail Pesta notes that there are “self-wedding planners popping up across the world.” In Canada, there is Marry Yourself Vancouver; in Japan, Cerca Travel offers a two-day self-wedding package; and I Married Me, writes Pesta, offers “sterling silver ring, ceremony instructions, vows, and 24 ‘affirmation cards’ to remind you of your vows over time.”