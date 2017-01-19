Yikes! Florida tourists freak when gator jumps in boat

(Miami Herald) A couple vacationing in Florida got an up-close-and-personal interaction with the state’s most famous reptilian residents when an alligator leaped off the bank it was sunning on and into their airboat, briefly wedging itself in the boat’s railing.

And they caught it all on video.

Tylor Hindery, 30, really wanted to see some alligators on his Florida trip, so he managed to talk his wife, Emerald, 31, into an airboat ride.

The Springfield, Missouri, couple took a tour with two other people in hopes of capturing some brag-worthy pictures and video. He wouldn’t reveal which area of Florida he was in, but a Facebook live video he took of his close encounter starts mere feet from the creature’s snout.