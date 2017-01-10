DAILY BLESSING

Your daily dose of spiritual inspiration

Today's Scripture reading from Isaiah 61:6

author-image Daily Blessing About | Email | Archive
The Daily Blessing is a unique feature of WND, provided by Eric Kampmann, author of multiple contemporary devotionals, including his latest, "Signposts," available autographed exclusively through the WND Superstore.
rss feed Subscribe to feed
Print Print

But you shall be called the priests of the Lord; they shall speak of you as the ministers of our God; you shall eat the wealth of the nations, and in their glory you shall boast.

Isaiah 61:6

Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.