1 program that shows why U.N. is essential

As I have written before, when I am asked about traveling to South Sudan, people tell me I need to be safe, that I shouldn’t go. I say, “There are parts of Chicago where I won’t go.”

We all know there are areas in the United States into which you shouldn’t walk alone or be alone, and there are some areas where you wouldn’t go even with a group of people. So, South Sudan is just like other countries.

There is, however, a way humanitarian workers can arrive at those places in a country that may not be as stable as we would like. The United Nations is a large organization, and many people are critical of it. We hear that it is bloated and just another large bureaucracy. That may be, but one thing we know it does extremely well is run the World Food Program, which provides an air service for humanitarian groups. It does this in many countries, although I am familiar with it in South Sudan. Many air companies come and go in developing countries, but the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service, or UNHAS, continues.

UNHAS provides needed non-government organizations, or NGOs, with safe and reliable air service. It is on time, and flights are often filled or almost filled. It publishes a schedule, and it sticks to it. It is not free; organizations pay for the service. But the United Nations is there for organizations that would have to charter a plane or not get to a work area at all, let alone on time.

In its own words, UNHAS says: “With the surge in humanitarian activities in the country, it is estimated that more than 250 organizations including United Nations (UN) agencies, (NGOs), and donor/diplomatic representatives as well as other missions contributing to the humanitarian effort will be dependent on UNHAS to access hard-to-reach locations in South Sudan. Fleet composition and operational routes have been determined after needs assessments and consultations with relevant stakeholders. The operation will be implemented using a fleet of 15 aircraft based strategically in Juba, Rumbek, and Bor to ensure regular and reliable service to 48 destinations. Additional destinations, such as Malakal, will be opened as aircraft bases to facilitate movements to remote locations in Upper Nile and Unity states.”

As is says above, UNHAS will not go into an area where fighting is thought to occur at the time, but it remains open to the groups that need to get to any specific areas.

UNHAS also moves food and freight. Without its work, the food would not get to people who need it. In January, it moved 330 metric tons of food and other cargo designed to save lives or provide educational materials for groups such as United Nation’s UNICEF or MSF, also known as Doctors without Borders.

At the airport in Juba, South Sudan, it is easy to see the many UNHAS planes that transport passengers and the huge planes that carry cargo consisting of mainly food and medical supplies.

As a talk-media person, I hear so much about how the United Nations is not doing anything. However, one need only to look at the operations in Africa, and especially South Sudan, to know these flights not only provide safe and reliable transportation for people, but they also provide a lifeline to people who need food or medical supplies. They do this for organizations at competitive prices, which means many of these organizations do not have to get money from donors at prices that a charitable organization can’t support. It is a wonder how it is that the World Food Program has taken on such a mission, as most people think the program only provides food. However, it designed its mission to help people procure food but also to stockpile resources for what is called the “hunger gap” in Africa. This is the gap between harvest and the time food is planted.

Hearing about how the “black helicopters” of the United Nations will take over the world, it is a great joy to see the white and blue helicopters and airplanes of the World Food Program provide much-needed services to real people in need and do it so efficiently. It is a program for which the United Nations doesn’t get enough credit.

