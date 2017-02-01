1 winning ticket sold for $435M Powerball

(USA TODAY) LOUISVILLE — The winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, which was worth an estimated $435 million, was sold at a gas station in Lafayette, Ind., a Hoosier Lottery spokesman said early Thursday morning.

Dennis Rosebrough, director of public relations for Hoosier Lottery, said he couldn’t release many details but confirmed that the ticket was sold in the Central Indiana city, located about 175 miles north of Louisville and about 62 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

He said it’s most likely the second-biggest winning ticket ever sold in the state — a $540 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cambridge City in July.