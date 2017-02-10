10 best ways to fight Trump

(THE PROGRESSIVE)

By David Helvarg

We’re back to building a mass movement, only this time with women’s leadership and on a scale almost unprecedented in our history.

It took five years of a genocidal war in Vietnam to see the kind of turnout the historic Women’s Marches generated on January 21, 2017, the day after Donald Trump was inaugurated.

More than three million people—about 1 percent of the U.S. population—took to the streets in protest. This was followed by spontaneous demonstrations at airports across the nation after Trump’s ban on immigrants targeted war refugees like my parents, who escaped the Holocaust when they came to this country. After marching with 100,000 sisters and brothers in the rain in San Francisco I’ve been waiting to see where things go next.

I had something of a flashback the other day watching local TV news coverage of a riot in real time as about 100 black bloc “anti-fascists” hijacked a protest by 1,500 U.C. Berkeley students against another racist, misogynist editor from Breitbart News (no, not the one in the White House) who was invited to speak by campus Republicans.

The small, organized squads of black clad anarchists, whose activities at times devolve into looting and physical attacks on people, have been around since the anti-Globalization protests of the late 1990s. The New York Times gets it wrong, however, when it reports that the anarchists “mounted a huge demonstration in Seattle against the World Trade Organization” in 1999. The more than 30,000 environmentalists, trade unionists and others who organized that protest, not to mention the dock workers who shut down all the West Coast ports in solidarity, were actually not among the several hundred anarchists trashing Starbucks outlets and provoking a police riot in response.

While I understand their roots in the European autonomous movements of the 1970s the black blocs also remind me of the Weathermen of the late 1960s just before they went underground to carry out a series of bombings. In 1969 I was at a protest in Boston where the Weathermen stood in the back of the crowd throwing bottles and billiard balls to provoke the police to attack us. At least the current black bloc provokes violence from the front of the crowd. As we used to say about certain street militants, “If they’re not FBI provocateurs they’re losing a good source of income.”

As bad as things are looking in the new Trump era, there is an unprecedented sense of solidarity on the left. We need to hang together, and remember the lessons of our own progressive history, if we are going to push back the far right.