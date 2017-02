(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed slightly higher on Monday as Wall Street looked ahead to a key speech from President Donald Trump.

“For the speech tomorrow night, people are looking to maybe hear more details” about policies, said Randy Warren, chief investment officer at Warren Financial. “He’s delivered on most of his campaign promises. Now it’s time for him to deliver on the tough ones.”

Trump is set to speak at a joint Congress session on Tuesday, and investors will look for clues about the administration’s plans for tax reform and deregulation.