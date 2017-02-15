15th record close since Trump elected

(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed higher Tuesday, posting new record highs, as investors digested testimony from the top Federal Reserve official.

“The markets were anxiously awaiting Chair Yellen’s comments, but not expecting anything out of the ordinary,” said Myles Clouston, senior director at Nasdaq Advisory Services. “There’s also some momentum chasing the market higher; we are at all-time highs.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 75 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.35 percent, with financials ouperforming. The Nasdaq composite also rose 0.3 percent, as Apple reached an all-time intraday high.