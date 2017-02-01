1st mainstream U.K. retailer now sells hijabs

(HEATST) — British department store Debenhams is to become the first major UK retailer to sell the traditional Muslim veil known as the hijab. It will also sell them in some of its shops in the Middle East.

From May Debenhams, which was founded in 1778, will stock hijabs in some of its larger UK units including at its flagship London store in Oxford Street. Outlets in Birmingham, Manchester and Leicester will follow suit. Hijabs will also be sold at 14 international Debenhams stores in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

A hijab is worn by some Muslim women in the presence of adult males to whom they are not related in order to cover their head, shoulders and chest. This complies with Islamic teaching on modesty. Unlike those who dress in a burqa or niqab, the hijab wearer’s face remains visible.