2 states, 97 companies fighting travel ban

(CBS NEWS) WASHINGTON — Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota have told a federal appellate court that restoring President Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries would “unleash chaos again.”

The filing with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came early Monday after the White House said it expected the federal courts to reinstate the ban.

Washington and Minnesota said their underlying lawsuit was strong and a nationwide temporary restraining order was appropriate. If the appellate court reinstated Mr. Trump’s ban, the states said, the “ruling would reinstitute those harms, separating families, stranding our university students and faculty, and barring travel.”