(EXPRESS) — LADY GAGA’S Super Bowl half time performance was predicted by The Simpsons all the way back in 2012.

Eerily similar to an episode of entitled Lisa Goes Gaga, fans noticed the distinct similarities between the cartoon and the live performance last night.

The Simpsons foretold Lady Gaga flying through the air on a harness in one of her many garish outfits.

This did indeed happen as the singer jumped from the stadium roof before later flying through the air to perform acrobatic moves.