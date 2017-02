TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge entered not guilty pleas Thursday on behalf of four people charged with neglect in the death of a malnourished 9-year-old western Indiana boy with cerebral palsy.

Vigo Superior Court Judge Michael Lewis set a $250,000 bond for the defendants during their initial court appearance and ordered the appointment of attorneys to represent them.

The defendants are the child’s two guardians, Hubert A. Kraemer, 56, and Robin Lee Kraemer, 53; their son, Chad Allen Kraemer, 33; and the son’s girlfriend Sarah Beth Travioli.