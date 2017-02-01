40% of Israelis shop during Sabbath

(JERUSALEMONLINE) — The government approved the transfer of authority on the issue of business operation during Sabbath to the Minister of Interior Aryeh Deri. Yesterday (Monday), a new research was published by a Geocartography company and claimed that 40% of Israeli citizens sometimes shop during Sabbath and 22% at least once a month.

The researchers also stated that 35% of Israelis occasionally visit Tel Aviv commercial centers on Sabbath- 10% on a monthly basis and 25% on a less frequent basis. In fact, hundreds of thousands of visitors visit Tel Aviv’s commercial centers every Sabbath. As of today, out of 350 commercial centers only dozens are open on Sabbath.

According to the research, these centers enjoy a significant increase in revenue, something that comes with higher rents. Some of the owners claim that without opening on Sabbath they will not earn enough revenue to continue operating. The average revenue on Sabbath is 50% higher than on week days and in some cases up to 250% higher.