50 million reasons to support Trump's travel ban

A leading immigration expert has warned the European Union that at least 50 million Muslims are willing to approve of violence and support jihad terror attacks to “defend” their religion.

Of the approximately 1 billion adult Muslims in the world, “half of them are attached to an arch-conservative Islam which places little worth on the rights of women, homosexuals, and people of other faiths,” according to Dutch professor Ruud Koopmans.

In an interview with a German news website, he said, of these 500 million conservative Muslims, more than 50 million are OK with using violence against non-Muslims. But that was a “very conservative” estimate, Koopmans said, and the true number is likely higher.

Koopmans’s comments come as people worldwide have protested what the Daily Mail called U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban.”

The president’s executive order, struck down by the Washington state judge and upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court, placed a 90-day ban on travel from seven countries, leaving nearly 90 percent of the world’s Muslims unaffected. The order implemented a 120-day halt on refugee resettlement from six of the countries and an indefinite halt on resettlement of Syrian refugees.

Since Jan. 21, when Trump took office, 2,044 refugees have come to the U.S. for permanent resettlement from the seven countries Trump wants to ban – Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Libya, according to the State Department’s Refugee Processing Center.

Koopmans, who is a professor of sociology and migration research at the Humboldt University of Berlin and the director of integration research at the WZB Berlin Social Science Centre, said it’s important to note that not every one of these 50 million is ready to launch a violent attack. But they do nothing to curb radicalization in their midst. Like in America, most of Europe’s mosques are led by imams born overseas who earned a degree in Shariah law either in Egypt or Saudi Arabia.

“They support the radicals. They encourage them and provide them shelter or simply keep their mouths shut when they observe radicalization,” Koopmans added.

Koopmans cited the U.S.-based Pew Research Center as the basis for his estimates.

“I’m very conservative with my estimate of 50 million violent Muslims,’ he added.

He said there is a difference between anti-Muslim baiting and justified criticism of Islam.

“There is nothing wrong with foreign cultures, as long as they are looking for the connection to the majority in society and actually enrich our countries.

“But those who are here to spread their medieval beliefs, which are unfortunately widespread in Islamic countries, must be met with zero tolerance.”

Koopmans stressed that the EU should be much more careful to let suspected Islamists have uncontrolled travel to and within Europe.

He said refugees and migrants should be placed initially in transit zones, “as long as their identity is unclear,” according to the Daily Mail’s translation of the German news site.

Archbishop predicts Europe will be Muslim in 10 years

His words of caution come on the heels of even more dire warnings from religious leaders in Europe.

Monsignor Carlo Liberati, the archbishop of Pompeii, Italy, was quoted in the Catholic journal La Fede Quotidiana, last month saying he predicts Europe will be Muslim within 10 years.

“It is because of our stupidity,” the archbishop said. “We have a weak Christian faith.”

And it’s not just the immigration policies that are sealing Europe’s faith, Liberati said.

“All this moral and religious decadence favors Islam. We need a true Christian life. All this paves the way to Islam. In addition to this, they have children and we do not.”

Another sign of how far Europe has slid toward Islam came Monday with the news that the U.K.’s first major department store has decided to sell hijabs for women, Heatstreet reported.

Debenhams, which was founded in 1778, will stock hijabs in some of its larger UK units, including at its flagship London store on Oxford Street. Outlets in Birmingham, Manchester and Leicester will follow suit.