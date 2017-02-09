A big thank you from Canada

Re: “O Canada! Dump Breitbart ads, dump WND’s”

Hello WND,

Thank you for your support of Breitbart. Please know I have written several letters to Canadian media, including the Globe and Mail, about the betrayal of Steve Bannon and President Trump in their reporting regarding the Canadian code of ethics. I am just a woman in backwoods of Ontario raising heritage pigs.

As expected, I have not seen much difference from the liberal left media nor government here yet.

We have a Conservative Party of Canada leadership election on May 27 and federal election in 2019. Please know our only hope, I think, is Kevin O Leary. It may help him if you discover his platform, and if you decide: Support him. I continue to do my work.

God bless you, WND, in Jesus’ name.

Your soldier in Christ,

Christina