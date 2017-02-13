ACLU, left groups, launch how-to for illegals facing Trump-fueled deportations

The American Civil Liberties Union has kicked off a campaign to help illegals in the country fight off deportations due to President Donald Trump’s border crackdowns, telling those in the crosshairs, bluntly: Don’t open doors to any feds who come knocking.

In a graphic posted on its organization’s website, the ACLU listed several tips for illegals that could help shelter them from a deportation storm.

Among the advisements:

Keep the door shut, keep calm and remember, “You have rights.”

Request an interpreter, if needed.

Don’t let them in without a warrant that’s signed by a judge, and request they show it “through a window or slipped under the door.”

The tip sheet then goes on to outline how to resist, by clarifying that warrants that aren’t signed by judges are invalid and grounds for refusing the agents entry.

“If they force their way in,” the ACLU continued, “don’t resist. Tell everyone in the residence to remain silent. If you are arrested, remain silent and do not sign anything until you speak to a lawyer.”

The instructions are duplicated in Spanish as well.

And the ACLU took to Twitter to get the news out, writing in a widely retweeted message: “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: What to do if ICE agents show up at your door. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids.”

The ACLU is hardly the only organization offering illegals assistance in fighting off the Trump administration,

The Immigrant Defense Project provides what’s called a “Toolkit to Prepare and Protect Our Communities” that’s little more than a mish-mash of ways to fight deportations using the legal system.

“Deport 2-3 million? Not without a fight,” the IDP’s website reads.

The site includes several links for staving off deportations, including ones that provide “up-to-date, easy-to-use information for attorneys,” “expert advice for immigrants, families and attorneys,” and “guidance on developments in ‘crim-imm’ law.”

Click on that last and it takes to a long list of linked stories that demonstrate how immigrants facing deportations can win their cases in court.

Then there’s this, from the group United We Dream, which actually prints and distributes fliers in Arabic, Chinese Korean, Spanish and English: Document everything, it tells those facing federal scrutiny.

“Take notes of badge numbers, number of agents, time, type of car and exactly what happened,” one flier read.

The flurry of advisements come as the Trump administration has conducted round-ups of illegals in several states in recent days, including in California, Arizona, Texas and Virginia.

And it’s not just national groups; local organizations have launched their own “fight Trump” efforts, too.

The National Immigrant Justice Center’s Immigrant Legal Defense program reaches out specifically to those in Chicago facing detention and deportation by the federal government. From it’s website: “The ILD project offers a wide range of low-cost and free legal services to low-income immigrants in jurisdiction of the Chicago immigration court.”

Trump, meanwhile, has responded to court decisions that have frozen his executive order on immigration by doubling down and announcing, through his spokesman Stephen Miller, he’s considering going back to the drawing board and penning a new version.

Trump also tweeted, in response to recent federal raids that have led to the arrests of numerous illegals: “The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!”