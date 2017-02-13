Al Franken says even some in GOP think Trump's mentally unstable

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., of former Saturday Night Live fame, is the latest on the left to press a mantra aimed at undercutting President Donald Trump by characterizing his mental acuity and health as less than adequate to govern from the high office.

But, according to Franken, it’s not just the left that sees Trump as a bit unstable in the mental health department.

In a recent interview on HBO with Bill Maher, Franken said some in the Republican Party agreed with assessments from the Democrats that Trump seems a bit off in the head. And then just recently, on CNN, Franken doubled down to host Jake Tapper on the claim.

“[Some in the GOP] will say [Trump’s] not right mentally,” Franken said, Business Insider reported, “and then some are harsher. It’s not the majority of them. It’s a few.”

Specifically, Franken said it was Trump’s call for an investigation into voter fraud that’s left some in the Republican Party shaking their heads in confusion.

Trump, in a meeting a few days ago with senators, reportedly attributed his loss in the popular vote to rival Hillary Clinton to ballot box shenanigans.

In recent months, Trump has also pointed to problems at the polls in states like California and New Hampshire – places he says he lost in November due to the thousands of illegal immigrants who cast ballots.

Franken, on CNN, pointed to Trump’s claims as proof positive of an unbalanced mental state.

“We all have this suspicion that he lies a lot. He says things that aren’t true. That’s the same as lying, I guess,” Franken said. “[Trump says] three million to five million people voted illegally. There was a new [claim] about people going in from Massachusetts to New Hampshire. That is not the norm for a president of the United States or, actually, for a human being.”

Franken’s statements come as Trump aide Stephen Miller took to national television to insist the White House chief has given ample proof of problems at the ballot box.

“The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state,” Miller said, Fox News reported.

Miller also declined to “lay out all the evidence” on TV, saying instead: “But I can tell you this. Voter fraud is a serious problem in this country.”

Trump seemed to sign off on Miller’s statements on a Twitter post after the interviews.

He wrote: “Congratulations Stephen Miller on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows. Great job!”

The attacks on Trump’s mental acuity have plagued the president since he announced his run for the White House.

The left, along with a complicit media, outright labeled Trump a clown and a circus act, and said he did not possess the proper characteristics and personality to make a successful president.

Now that he’s taken the White House seat, the mantra has hardly disappeared.

In recent days, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, has taken to several public forums to press the idea of impeaching Trump – though she’s failed to name any crime he’s committed that could bring about an impeachment.

Meanwhile, the legal director of Free Speech for People, has taken than impeach idea and run with it, starting up a petition that’s yielded more than 850,000 signers, all of whom want to see Trump ousted from office.

“No modern president has displayed the casual indifference to the Constitution and the rule of law that President Trump shows. The violations, the corruption, and the threat to our republic are here now, but they will only get worse the longer he stays in office,” the petition states. “Americans deserve a president who is not beholden to foreign governments to keep his businesses afloat, and whose decisions about bread-and-butter, not to mention life-and-death matters, will not be used to prop up Trump Towers around the world.