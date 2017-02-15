American Airlines pilots rip CEO for missing Trump meeting

(REUTERS) — NEW YORK — Pilots at American Airlines Group Inc denounced the carrier’s chief executive officer, Doug Parker, on Tuesday, citing his decision last week to skip a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The pilots’ union, the Allied Pilots Association (APA), issued a symbolic vote of “no-confidence” in Parker’s leadership abilities. It also cited lagging pay increases compared to pilots at other carriers and “questionable economic and strategic decisions.”

American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller said in a statement that the union and the airline share the same goal and that they “have a solid foundation in place upon which to build.”

“Therefore, further public dialogue serves no purpose,” Miller said.