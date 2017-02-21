Americans rally for impeachment of 'travel ban' judges

Americans are already planning at least 51 pro-Trump rallies across the nation in the coming weeks, but at least one crowd of protesters in Memphis, Tenn., will meet March 4 to also demand impeachment of the two federal judges who blocked President Trump’s travel ban.

“People I talk with want President Trump to know that we stand with him; and that we, too, see that the judiciary is coming off the rails. Furthermore, we are ready to do something about it,” said rally organizer and Memphis Tea Party founder Mark Skoda in a press release posted to Facebook.

The Nashville rally is scheduled for March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Legislative Plaza.

Skoda said he receives calls daily from activists and concerned citizens, and nearly all of the people calling are disgusted by the media’s “gross mischaracterization of the huge support President Trump has in Tennessee, and deep misgivings about the nonsensical decisions we see coming from the courts.”

As WND reported at the time, Skoda was an early leader in the tea-party movement, which helped Republicans win 63 seats and regain control of the U.S. House in 2010.

Skoda said, “Now in 2017, we are turning our attention of the third, often overlooked, part of government: the judicial branch. The time has come for Americans to finally confront our out-of-control judiciary.

“We will urge our representatives to impeach, and for the Senate to try, convict and remove individuals like Judge James Robart in Washington and Judge Leonie Brinkema in Virginia. Their decisions are a stain on the court. They expose an allegiance not to the Constitution to which they swore an oath to uphold, but instead to a leftist ideology that is, in fact, anti-constitutional,” he said.

Trump’s executive order, struck down by Washington state Judge James Robart and upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court, placed a 90-day ban on travel from seven countries. The order implemented a 120-day halt on refugee resettlement from six of the countries and an indefinite halt on resettlement of Syrian refugees.

As WND reported, a federal judge in Virginia, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, dealt another blow to Trump’s travel ban Feb. 14 by issuing a preliminary injunction to halt its enforcement within the state. Brinkema determined that the travel ban likely violates First Amendment protections of the freedom of religion, according to the Hill.

According to Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. House of Representatives may impeach federal officers, including the president, vice president and “civil officers,” which includes federal judges. The U.S. Senate holds the power to try impeachments. Only 15 federal judges have been impeached. The Senate convicted eight. Four were acquitted. Three resigned.

As WND reported, “Spirit of America Rallies” are being planned nationwide on Feb. 27 and March 4. With flags a welcome sight and featuring the National Anthem.

They are being organized by, about and for “the same cross section of Americans that propelled President Trump to victory and will reinforce and support the current policies being put in place that will help Make America Great Again!”

At the Washington,D.C., event, at noon on March 4 in LaFayette Square, singer Kenny Lee, Dr. Bridgette Williams, Internet personality Peter Boykin, motivational speaker Mason Weaver and former White House speech writer Michael Johns will join WND’s Joseph Farah on stage.

The organizers explained, “We as Americans will march against radical Islamic terrorism and illegal immigrants. We will show America that we are fed up with radical Islam lying, raping, and corrupting our American citizens. … We will march to take our country back. And we will Make America Great Again.”

The following is a list of at least 51 rallies planned for Feb. 27 and March 4:

Alabama

Birmingham: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hoover Tactical Firearms, 1561 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham

For more information, contact organizer Deanna Frankowski or visit the Spirit of America Facebook page.

Arizona

Phoenix: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arizona state capitol building, 1700 W. Washington Street

For more information, contact Arizona organizer Vera Anderson or visit the Spirit of America Arizona Facebook page.

California

Santa Monica: March 4 at 11 a.m.

San Diego: March 4 at 12 p.m., location to be announced. Contact Amy Sutton.

Simi Valley: Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cochran St. and Sycamore Drive. Contact Lea Williams.

Ventura: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at E. Main Street and South Mills Road. Contact Lea Williams.

For more information, contact California organizers Emma Emz and Harim Uziel at the Spirit of America California Facebook page.

Colorado

Denver: Feb. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on west steps of Capitol building at 200 E. Colfax Ave.

For more information, contact Colorado organizer Betty Blanco or visit the Spirit of America Colorado Facebook page.

Connecticut

Hartford: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bushnell Park, near the carousel. Contact Sandy Bundy.

Delaware

Dover: March 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Dover Legislative Mall, Legislative Avenue.

For more information, contact Delaware organizer Alden Tonkay.

Florida

Orlando: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. Contact Kevin Canning.

Sarasota: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bay Front Park. Contact Julie Brady.

St. Augustine: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Castillo de San Marco Fort, 1 S Castillo Dr. Contact Diane Scherff.

Stuart: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Stuart Memorial Park, 300 SE Ocean Blvd. Contact Cynthia Lucas.

Inverness: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Old Courthouse Heritage Museum, 1 Court House Square. Contact Andrew Hallinan.

For more information, contact Florida organizer Diane Scherff or Cynthia Lucas.

Georgia

Atlanta: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Liberty Plaza Georgia Capitol on Capitol Avenue.

For more information, contact Georgia organizers Debbie Dooley and Jose Perez.

Hawaii

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Hawaii Facebook page.

Illinois

For more information, contact Illinois organizer Teresa Kopec.

Indiana

For more information, contact Indiana organizer Emery McClendon.

Iowa

Council Bluffs: March 4 at 10 a.m. at 16th Street and W. Broadway. Contact Jeff.

Davenport: March 4 at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post #26 at 702 W. 35th St. Contact Jeanita.

Des Moines: March 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Iowa State Capitol, west lawn, 1007 E. Grand Ave. Contact Michelle.

Ottumwa: March 4 at 10 a.m. at Central Park Band Shelter, N. Court St. and 3rd St. Contact Kathleen Hawk.

For more information, contact Iowa organizer Tammy Kobza.

Kansas

Overland Park: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 110th and Lamar, next to the Overland Park Convention Center.

For more information, contact organizer Cheryl Degler or visit the Spirit of America by Mainstreet Patriots Facebook page.

Louisiana

Mandeville: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Tammany Trace Kids Town Pavilion, 21490 Koop Rd. Contact Rob Maness.

Benton: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd. Contact Diane Long.

Baton Rouge: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Louisiana State Capitol, main steps, 900 N. 3rd St. Contact Rob Maness.

Monroe: March 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., location to be announced. Contact Rob Maness.

For more information, contact Louisiana organizer Rob Maness.

Michigan

Lansing: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Michigan State Capitol, east steps, 100 N. Capitol Ave. Contact Tami Schwartz.

Missouri

St. Louis: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Robert A. Young Federal Building, 1222 Spruce Street. Contact Becky Noble.

Nebraska

Scottsbluff: Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scottsbluff McDonald’s, 419 W. 27th St. Contact Ruth Ku.

New Jersey

Middletown: Feb. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Shop Rite Plaza, Rt 35. Contact Barb Gonzalez.

Middletown: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Shop Rite Plaza, Rt 35. Contact Barb Gonzalez.

For more information, contact New Jersey organizer Barb Gonzalez.

New Mexico

Albuquerque: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Park, gathering west of the tennis courts. Contact Jalene Nobel Lyon.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America New Mexico Facebook page.

New York

Hauppauge: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee Dennison Building, 100 Veterans Highway.

For more information, contact New York organizer Judy Pepenella.

North Carolina

Concord: Feb. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Square, 111 Union St. South. Contact Chris O’Shea.

Raleigh: Feb. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the state capitol, south side. Contact Chris O’Shea.

Matthews: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Stumptown Park at S. Trade St. Contact Chris O’Shea.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Raleigh Facebook page.

Ohio

Bridgeport: March 4 at 2:30 p.m. at corner of Lincoln Avenue and Main Street. Contact Bob Connors.

Cincinnati: March 4, time and location to be announced. Contact Alysha Johnson.

Springfield: March 4 at 2 p.m. at State Route 41 and N. Bechtle Avenue. Contact Laura Rosenberger.

Cleveland: March 4 at 12:30 p.m. at Voinvich Bicentennial Park at E. 9th Street Pier. Contact Ralph King.

Jackson: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Jackson County Court House, 295 Broadway St.

Ontario: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at W. 4th St & Lexington-Springmill Rd. Contact Bonnie Oleksa.

For more information, contact Ohio organizer Ralph King.

Oklahoma

Tulsa: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hunter Park, 5804 E. 91st St. Contact Shawna Sartin.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Oklahoma Facebook page.

Oregon

Lakeview: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., 513 Center St. Contact Angie Albertson.

Pennsylvania

Greensburg: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Westmoreland County Courthouse Courtyard, 2 N Main St. Contact Tricia Cunningham.

Wilkes Barre: Feb. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilkes Barre Public Square Park, 2 Public Square. Contact Leann.

Wilkes Barre: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilkes Barre Public Square Park, 2 Public Square. Contact Leann.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania organizer Tricia Cunningham or visit the Spirit of America Pennsylvania Facebook page.

South Carolina

Conway: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at 2431 E. Hwy 501. Contact Joe Dugan.

Columbia: Feb. 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at South Carolina Statehouse, 1100 Gervais St. Contact Allen Olson.

For more information, contact South Carolina organizer Joe Dugan.

Tennessee

Nashville: March 4 at 11 a.m. at Legislative Plaza, 301 6th Ave. N

For more information, contact Tennessee organizer Mark Skoda or visit the Spirit of America Tennessee Facebook page.

Texas

Southlake: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Liberty Park, 500 E Dove Rd. Contact Mark Shackelford.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lafayette Square, 1608 H St NW. Contact Robert Sherwood.

For more information, contact Washington, D.C., organizer Ansen Hatcher.

Washington state

Olympia: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park, 330 5th Ave SW. Contact Peggy Hutt.

For more information, contact Washington state organizers John Charleston and Peggy Hutt.