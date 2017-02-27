Americans rally with enthusiastic support for Trump

Americans across the country are rallying in nearly 60 U.S. cities this week in support of President Trump and his efforts to “Make America Great Again.”

Some cities held rallies Monday while a larger round of at least 53 protests is scheduled for Saturday, March 4. (A list of protests, locations and times is included at the end of this report.)

According to Main Street Patriots, the rallies are intended to “reinforce and support the current policies being put in place that will help Make America Great Again!”

On Saturday, President Trump called for Americans to show their support by holding rallies. He tweeted: “Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!”

In Atlanta, Georgia, a crowd of more than 250 people showed their support for Trump.

Vivian Phillips, a 60-year-old retired teacher, drove at least seven hours from West Virginia to attend the Atlanta rally. Phillips’ sign read “Adorable deplorable from West Virginia.”

“I just think we need to support our president,” Phillips said, Reuters reported.

Edward Ethridge, an Atlanta business owner, said, “Give Trump a chance.”

The Atlanta crowd chanted, “Four more years!”

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

State Sen. Josh McKoon, a Columbus Republican, said: “These folks think they know what’s best for us. They think they’re the masters of the universe. But in America, the people still get a say. The revolution, the earthquake on Nov. 8 is just the first step.”

Just outside New Orleans, about 100 people – most of whom dressed in red, white and blue – gathered at a pavilion in Mandeville, Louisiana. Ralliers carried signs that read, “We Love Trump” and “Support Our President.”

The following are photos of Monday’s rally outside the state capitol building in Denver, Colorado:

One of the speakers at the Denver rally was 13-year-old Weston Imer, former co-chair of Trump’s campaign office in Jefferson County.

Ralliers also gathered in Stuart, Florida, to show their support for President Trump on Monday:

And they also rallied in Atlanta, Georgia:

And Madison, Georgia:

And in Raleigh, North Carolina:

And in Concord, North Carolina:

And in Conway, South Carolina:

Ralliers braved the rain Monday in Bellingham, Washington:

In Abingdon, Virginia, about 40 Trump supporters held signs and chanted, “Trump is the man!” Across the street, about 30 people held signs opposing Trump and some supported Obamacare, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.

In Concord, North Carolina, at least 125 Trump supporters chanted “Trump Train, Trump Train, Trump Train!” Some people in the crowd carried signs that read, “Get on the Trump Train,” “Women for Trump,” “President Trump You are doing a Great Job” and “Politicians Forgot about us! Trump Didn’t!”

“He’s our president now,” said Concord Councilman Lamar Barrier, the Independent Tribune reported. “Like him or dislike him, he’s our president, and we’ve got to support him. I think he’s getting his feet wet right now and some of the things he’s done I agree with 100 percent and some things I’m about 60 percent with. He’s not afraid to do things, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Republican State Sen. Paul Newton said: “In a word, I think the reason we are here, in my view, is unity. One of the things that is lacking right now across our country is unity. And there is strength in unity. So, I thank you all for coming out to express support for Donald Trump. He is the president of our United States — not our divided states, but our United States.”

The following is a list of 53 rallies planned for March 4:

Alabama

Birmingham: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hoover Tactical Firearms, 1561 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham

For more information, contact organizer Deanna Frankowski or visit the Spirit of America Facebook page.

Arizona

Phoenix: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arizona state capitol building, 1700 W. Washington Street

For more information, contact Arizona organizer Vera Anderson or visit the Spirit of America Arizona Facebook page.

Arkansas

Gravette: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Field E. Kindley Memorial Park, 401 Main St. NE. Contact LaVeta Key.

Hot Springs: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., across from Arlington Hotel, Fountain Street. Contact Jack Sternberg.

California

Palmdale: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Applebee’s (across from Antelope Valley Mall), 39720 10th St. W. Contact Dee Reilman.

San Diego: March 4 at 12 p.m., Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way. Contact Amy Sutton.

Ventura: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at E. Main Street and South Mills Road. Contact Lea Williams.

For more information, contact California organizers Emma Emz and Harim Uziel at the Spirit of America California Facebook page.

Connecticut

Hartford: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bushnell Park, near the carousel. Contact Sandy Bundy.

Delaware

Dover: March 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Dover Legislative Mall, Legislative Avenue.

For more information, contact Delaware organizer Alden Tonkay.

Florida

Orlando: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. Contact Randy Ross.

Sarasota: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bay Front Park. Contact Barbara Hemingway.

For more information, contact Florida organizer Diane Scherff or Cynthia Lucas.

Hawaii

Honolulu: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Kilauea District Park, 4109 Kilauea Ave. Contact Kimo Sutton.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Hawaii Facebook page.

Idaho

Idaho Falls: March 4 at 12 p.m., location to be announced. Contact Andi Elliot.

Illinois

Woodstock: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Woodstock Square, 205 W. Todd Ave.

For more information, contact Illinois organizer Teresa Kopec.

Iowa

Council Bluffs: March 4 at 10 a.m. at 16th Street and W. Broadway. Contact Jeff.

Davenport: March 4 at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post #26 at 702 W. 35th St. Contact Jeanita.

Des Moines: March 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Iowa State Capitol, west lawn, 1007 E. Grand Ave. Contact Michelle.

Ottumwa: March 4 at 10 a.m. at Central Park Band Shelter, N. Court St. and 3rd St. Contact Kathleen Hawk.

For more information, contact Iowa organizer Tammy Kobza.

Kansas

Overland Park: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 110th and Lamar, next to the Overland Park Convention Center.

For more information, contact organizer Cheryl Degler or visit the Spirit of America by Mainstreet Patriots Facebook page.

Louisiana

Benton: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd. Contact Diane Long.

Baton Rouge: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Louisiana State Capitol, main steps, 900 N. 3rd St. Contact Rob Maness.

For more information, contact Louisiana organizer Rob Maness.

Michigan

Lansing: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Michigan State Capitol, east steps, 100 N. Capitol Ave. Contact Tami Schwartz.

Missouri

Ballwin: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vlasis Park. Contact Rene Artman and Becky Niehoff.

St. Louis: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Robert A. Young Federal Building, 1222 Spruce Street. Contact Becky Noble.

New Jersey

Middletown: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Shop Rite Plaza, Rt 35. Contact Barb Gonzalez.

For more information, contact New Jersey organizer Barb Gonzalez.

New Mexico

Albuquerque: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Park, gathering west of the tennis courts. Contact Jalene Nobel Lyon.

Alamogordo: March 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E. 10th St & N. White Sands Blvd. Contact rpoc88310@gmail.com.

Deming: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gold Avenue and Spruce Street. Contact Russ.

Silver City: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gough Park, N. Pope Street. Contact Candy Luhrsenat (585) 313-7997.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America New Mexico Facebook page.

New York

Hauppauge: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee Dennison Building, 100 Veterans Highway.

For more information, contact New York organizer Judy Pepenella.

North Carolina

Matthews: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Stumptown Park at S. Trade St. Contact Chris O’Shea.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Raleigh Facebook page.

Ohio

Bridgeport: March 4 at 2:30 p.m. at corner of Lincoln Avenue and Main Street. Contact Bob Connors.

Cincinnati: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kenwood Towne Center (Kenwood Rd. and E. Galbraith Rd.), 7875 Montgomery Rd. Contact Alysha Johnson.

Springfield: March 4 at 2 p.m. at State Route 41 and N. Bechtle Avenue. Contact Laura Rosenberger.

Cleveland: March 4 at 12:30 p.m. at Voinvich Bicentennial Park at E. 9th Street Pier. Contact Ralph King.

Lisbon: March 4 at 12 p.m., location to be announced. Contact Anita Fraser.

Jackson: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Jackson County Court House, 295 Broadway St.

Ontario: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at W. 4th St & Lexington-Springmill Rd. Contact Bonnie Oleksa.

Marietta: March 4, time and location to be announced. Contact Glenn Newman.

Zanesville: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Muskingum County Court House, 401 Main St. Contact Kay Clymer.

For more information, contact Ohio organizer Ralph King.

Oklahoma

Tulsa: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hunter Park, 5804 E. 91st St. Contact Shawna Sartin.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Oklahoma Facebook page.

Oregon

Lakeview: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., 513 Center St. Contact Angie Albertson.

Pennsylvania

Greensburg: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Westmoreland County Courthouse Courtyard, 2 N Main St. Contact Tricia Cunningham.

Bensalem: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Neshaminy State Park, 3401 State Rd. Contact Linda Mitchell.

Scranton: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lackawanna County Court House Square, 200 North Washington Ave. Contact Matt Catanzaro.

Wilkes Barre: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilkes Barre Public Square Park, 2 Public Square. Contact Leann.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania organizer Tricia Cunningham or visit the Spirit of America Pennsylvania Facebook page.

South Carolina

Greenville: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Legacy Park, 336 Rocky Slope Rd. Contact Kaaren Mann.

Tennessee

Nashville: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legislative Plaza, 301 6th Ave. N

For more information, contact Tennessee organizer Mark Skoda or visit the Spirit of America Tennessee Facebook page.

Texas

Southlake: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Liberty Park, 500 E Dove Rd. Contact Mark Shackelford.

Houston: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3333 Weslayen. Contact Cooper Jackson.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lafayette Square, 1608 H St NW. Contact Robert Sherwood.

Washington state

Olympia: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park, 330 5th Ave SW. Contact Peggy Hutt.

For more information, contact Washington state organizers John Charleston and Peggy Hutt.

Wisconsin

Hudson: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Hudson House Grand Hotel, 1616 Crestview Dr. Contact Dianne Kiel.