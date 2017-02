(PALM BEACH POST) — One Florida fishing pier is cracking down on vengeful fishermen who have gone as far as defecating on the pier in order to mark their space.

According to Florida Today, the good fishing at the Sebastian Inlet pier has led to increasing disputes among anglers, including aggressive tactics like throwing fishing weights and gear at each other and boaters, and the boaters sometimes retaliating in kind.

The problem doesn’t quiet at night, leading officials to consider closing the pier at night because injuries, including two victims being taken to the hospital.