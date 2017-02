(INFOWARS) A member of the violent Antifa movement publicly threatened a pro-Trump journalist’s young daughter, vowing to target conservative commentators “and their kids.”

Cassandra Fairbanks, a reporter who formerly identified as a Bernie-supporting Democrat but later switched her allegiance to Trump, received the threat from a group identifying itself as the ‘Arizona Antifa Front.’

“Some of us know you very personally cass, and know just how afraid you can really get. Be careful doll, for ur duaghters sake,” the tweet read. The word ‘daughter’ was misspelled.