(THE COLLEGE FIX) — You don’t have to be male or female to enjoy Valentine’s Day. Wait, what?

The Harvard Computer Society, a student organization, found itself under fire for releasing a date-matching algorithm that only listed “male” and “female” as gender options but let students “elaborate on their gender identity in a text box.”

The Harvard Crimson reports that 26 members of the Undergraduate Council, including the president and vice president, signed a letter scolding the club for its discriminatory algorithm.