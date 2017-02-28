Arabs now strategize to take down Israeli courts

Palestinian leaders are proposing a new tactic to combat Israel’s “occupation” of the West Bank, recommending that the Palestinian court system, rather than Israel’s, be used to resolve land disputes and other issues, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The recommendation was made at a recent Palestinian legal conference attended by Hassan Al-‘Awri, an adviser to President Mahmoud Abbas, and Palestinian Bar Association chief Hussein Shabaneh.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute, at the conclusion of the two-day event, “the conference issued recommendations for expanding the Palestinian judicial authority to all Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and for shifting conflict arbitration from the Israeli judicial system to a system that will be in accordance with Palestinian law, particularly for conflicts over land in Jerusalem and for all things concerning economic investment in the city.”

MEMRI said the conference was aimed “at bolstering the status of the Palestinian arbitration apparatus in Jerusalem, as an alternative to the Israeli judicial system, and to bolster the city’s economy by adding arbitration clauses to various agreements and contracts among investors. Hussein Shabaneh, who led the conference, said that its goal was to strengthen Jerusalem’s Arab identity and to formulate recommendations to strengthen national and legal support for this identity.”

The PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida reported, according to MEMRI, that the conferees “discussed various reasons why Palestinians involved in civil and business disputes should turn to Palestinian arbitration instead of the Israeli judicial system.”

“These reasons included ‘non-recognition of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem; lack of faith in the justness and objectivity of the existing judicial system, particularly when the conflict is between an individual or company belonging to the occupation [Israel] and a Palestinian individual or company; and the [high] cost of appealing to the occupation’s judicial system and the duration of the talks [between the sides], which can last for years.'”

The Daily Wire noted in December, however, the faulty assumptions underlying the plan.

“Since there has never been a sovereign state of ‘Palestine’ prior to 1948 or 1967 and since there is still no legitimate state of ‘Palestine’ today, there cannot legally be an ‘occupation of Palestinian lands’ by Israel, according to the Hague Convention of 1907.

“Since there was no legitimate Palestinian state and Israel already has legal claim to Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem, Israel has the right to build Jewish communities in disputed territory … until a final peace agreement is signed with the Palestinian Authority, if that is still possible at this point.”

The issue was propelled into the headlines recently when the United Nations General Assembly, once again, passed a resolution condemning Jews for building housing on territory recovered by Israel in a defensive war.

The resolution prompted calls for the U.S. to stop funding the U.N. and even to leave the global body and expel its headquarters from U.S. soil.

An online petition urges President Trump and Congress to withdraw from the U.N.

