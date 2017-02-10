Army general demoted for misconduct at strip clubs

(DAILY MAIL) A senior military aide has been demoted and will retire as a one-star general as a result of a scandal that involved gentlemen’s clubs and booze, the Army announced on Thursday.

Ron Lewis, who had been a three-star general and top aide to the then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter, used his government credit card at strip clubs in Rome and Seoul, drank in excess and had ‘improper interactions’ with women during business travel, a military investigation concluded.

Lewis, an attack helicopter pilot who served in the Army for 30 years, was reprimanded by General Daniel Allyn, the vice chief of the Army, but will not face any fines, Fox News reports.