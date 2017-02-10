Arrest Soros and send him to Gitmo

Re: “A novel idea: Revoke George Soros’ citizenship”

Kudos to you, kind man. George Soros is dangerous.

Did you inform readers that there’s a petition on the White House website to issue an arrest warrant for Soros, or did I find it myself?

I sent an email encouraging President Trump to re-hire Border Patrol agent Jose Compean, my pen pal while he was incarcerated here in Ohio, and expunge his record. Surely there’s room among the 5,000 new hires for a dedicated, experienced former Border Patrol agent. Did you know Jose was a U.S. Marine?

I also had some other ideas like a “Peace Corps” for DREAMers. Go back to your country of origin (try to take your parents with you, since they knowingly and willingly broke the law), spend three to five years there trying to drag your country of origin into the 21st century and come back. Maybe we can consider you for citizenship then.

With Gitmo being emptied, I think we could send convicted drug kingpins like “El Chapo” there. Let him tunnel his way from Cuba to Mexico!

Back to Soros. I wonder how he’d feel if he were surrounded by violent protesters who threw objects at him.

My patience with and tolerance for those who are destroying the U.S. is growing thin.

Maybe Soros could go to Gitmo.

No answer necessary to this raving, right-wing, knuckle-dragging lunatic.

I so admire your dedication, especially when situations look bleak. You are a beacon of light and rationality.

Jeannette