Atheist teacher calls Christian students 'cretins' on Facebook

(Washington Times) A Florida public school district is investigating social media posts from a middle school teacher who complained on an atheist group’s Facebook page that she was being “bullied” by her students.

Susan Creamer, a teacher at Merritt Brown Middle School in Panama City, took to the Atheists of Bay County’s private Facebook page to vent her frustrations about students in her class who invite her to church or teasingly yell “God Bless You” when someone sneezes, EAGnews.org reported.

“There is a bevy of boys in one of my classes (middle school) who are taking turns either inviting me to their church or leaving (anonymously) flyers inviting me to church events. Today, I found one on the A/V cart I use for a podium,” Ms. Creamer wrote, according to a screenshot published by NBC News affiliate WJHG.