Austrian police arrest man described as 'Hitler's double'

(Irish Independent) Austrian police say they have detained a man described by local media as “Hitler’s double” for possible violations of laws against glorifying the Nazi era.

Witnesses who have seen the unidentified 25-year-old say he sports a Hitler mustache, combs his hair in the style of the Fuehrer and wearing “a suit reminiscent of Hitler”.

Police spokesman David Furtner that the suspect, who calls himself Harald Hitler, was arrested on Monday night after being seen repeatedly in front of the house where Hitler was born in the town of Braunau am Inn, on Austria’s border with Germany. The lookalike had recently moved to the town, Mr Furtner told BBC.