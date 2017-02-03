Author: Here's why left's 'frothing at mouth' over Trump order

Protests erupted across America last weekend after President Trump signed an executive order temporarily barring immigrants from seven terror-producing nations as well as all refugees.

Veteran WND reporter and news editor Leo Hohmann said the word “meltdown” doesn’t even begin to describe the reaction of Trump critics.

“I have never seen the left so enraged and aroused and just out there causing chaos and havoc in any way they can,” Hohmann told host Susan Knowles in a an interview on “Stand for Truth Radio.” “They’re just frothing at the mouth about these new executive orders coming out of the White House.”

But Hohmann, author of the new book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and the Resettlement Jihad,” pointed out that what Trump did is very similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he froze the processing of Iraqi refugees for six months because of terrorism fears.

Likewise, President George W. Bush paused the resettlement of refugees from several countries in the aftermath of 9/11.

In fact, each of the last five presidents at some point exercised their right to suspend the entry of certain individual aliens or classes of aliens, according to a recent report from the Congressional Research Service.

“There is nothing – nothing – radical about what President Trump has done, and yet you see the left just seething with hatred and just foaming at the mouth, just coming unglued,” Hohmann said.

He said the left’s determination to label Trump’s action a “Muslim ban” shows no respect for the facts: Citizens from the majority of the world’s Muslim countries, including places like Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Indonesia, are still allowed to enter the United States. What’s more, a recent Rasmussen poll found most American voters support Trump’s temporary ban on individuals from terrorist-producing countries.

Knowles warned her audience not to fall for left-wing propaganda.

“When you see something on TV or on Periscope in regard to these protests that are going on, just know in reality this is a very small number as compared to everybody in the United States,” she cautioned. “We have to stop falling for those traps, and those Saul Alinsky traps, Leo, like the #MuslimBan. Those are hashtags that Saul Alinsky would be proud of because it just keeps the propaganda going.”

America is headed down a suicidal path – but it’s a subtle invasion, and not many Americans understand the full extent of the problem. Get all the details in Leo Hohmann’s brand new book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad,” available now in hard copy or e-book at the WND Superstore.

Hohmann noted Obama engaged in something close to a Syrian Christian ban during his presidency, as less than 1 percent of Syrian refugees admitted were Christian despite the fact that Christians face persecution in Syria. But the left never protested the relative lack of Christian refugees; they saved all their vitriol for Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban.”

Hohmann isn’t even willing to say all the protesters have good intentions.

“I don’t even know if I can write them off as gullible and stupid,” he said. “I believe a lot of them are part of this agenda, this America-hating, Christian-hating, Jewish-hating agenda. So they may not be Islamic themselves, but they share a lot of the same values that come straight out of the Quran, which [include] anti-Semitism and anti-Christianity.”

He conceded there are many “useful idiots” among the anti-Trump protesters, but they serve the agenda nonetheless.

“The people who are organizing the useful idiots, in my opinion, know darn well what they’re doing, and they’re using Islam as a battering ram against Western civilization and Christianity, which they have always hated and always wanted to destroy,” he said.

However, the contempt for Trump is not just evidence of a pro-Islam agenda. Hohmann also believes leftist and globalist elites, such as George Soros, are getting nervous because Trump is refusing to play by their rules.

“For the first time in 30-something years we’ve got a president who wants to run the country and run Washington like an actual American instead of a member of the United Nations,” Hohmann said.

He pointed out the U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development essentially affirms the right of any impoverished person in a Third World country to migrate to a wealthier country and receive a warm welcome, complete with “affordable” benefits. In fact, the U.N. has made international migration a key part of its 2030 agenda.

“What the U.N. is really after is a massive global redistribution of wealth plan, and they accomplish this basically through two methods,” Hohmann said. “And these are the exact same methods that Trump has hit upon: it’s trade and immigration.”

He said the U.N. plans to redistribute wealth from the First World to the Third World partly through secretive trade deals that globalist presidents like Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama willingly signed onto. These deals have the effect of outsourcing jobs from the U.S. to various Third World countries.

“And then, as if that wasn’t bad enough, the jobs that are left in this country have more competition suddenly involved in getting those jobs because we’re going to invite the world, the Third World, into our country to compete for the crumbs that are left after we complete the unfair trade deals!” Hohmann said.

