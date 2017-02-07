Bad moons rising: Hundreds to drop trousers for Trump

Nearly 1,000 anti-Trump protesters are planning to bend over and “moon” Trump Tower in Chicago for 10 seconds “at the crack of 4 p.m.” on Feb. 12.

And, somehow, by exposing their bare derrieres in 40-degree weather, they plan to send President Trump “a powerful message” and convince him to release his tax returns.

The partially disrobed gathering, which will be held at 401 N. Wabash Ave., in front of Trump International Hotel & Tower, is called “Operation Kiss Our A–es. Release Your Taxes!” It’s being organized by S#!TSHOW, a comedy group that describes itself as “a satirical news show covering the worst in current events, politics and more.”

At the time of this report, the group’s Facebook page had 3,100 individuals interested in the event and 895 who have RSVP’d, indicating they plan to attend.

“In 2006, a Maryland state circuit court determined that mooning is a form of artistic expression protected by the First Amendment as a form of speech,” the event page says. “Donald Trump doesn’t think the American people want to see his tax returns, so let’s show him that we do in the classiest way possible!”

Protest organizer Bailey Davis, 20, told Digital Network Associates, “Certain things get people on their feet. Not everybody is going to watch ’60 Minutes’ because they think it’s boring. If you ridicule (Trump) or make him feel like he’s the loser, that’s how he blows up. That’s what makes The Donald implode.”

Davis continued, “If 500 people go up to that tower and pull their pants down, it’s not going to go unnoticed, and that’s the goal.”

The event is in response to a statement from Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, who told ABC’s “This Week” that Trump doesn’t have plans to release the records.

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns,” Conway said. “We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him.”

