'Balance' to Hollywood hate? Chuck Norris

Few other segments of American society have unleashed hate on President Donald Trump as has Hollywood. Remember the unfulfilled promises of Cher and others to leave the country if Trump were elected?

And now there are the Twitter messages emanating from the “Left Coast” following the Senate’s confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as the nation’s new attorney general.

A listing posted on Twitchy was littered with hatred for Trump.

The report noted that liberals “from all fields of entertainment” are expressing their hatred for Trump and all things associated with him, but “it seems the ‘No Hate’ crowd likes to freely use terms like ‘impeachment,’ ‘Hitler,’ and other expressions to state their case.”

One posting said “f—— nightmare,” referring to Senate confirmation of Sessions.

“See you all in the next rung of hell,” wrote one social media poster, which was followed by “disgusting,” “revolting,” “abomination” and whatever is a “f—— KKKeebler elf mother f—–.”

Nancy Sinatra wrote, “More than 650,000 people have joined a campaign to impeach President Trump.”

There were multiple images of Trump as Hitler with the labels “Twitler” and the comment, “Donald Trump using Adolf Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ playbook, says world expert on Nazi leader.”

Elizabeth Perkins said, “Today I’m thinking of getting a @Starbucks, shopping at @Nordstrom and then I’ll read the @nytimes while watching @CNN and @MSNBC.”

Arsenio Hall said: “The Senate can’t silence everyone! Hard to believe President Bannon, I mean President Trump, is pushing the guy! Didn’t we drain the swamp?”

Travon Free wrote: “Is every individual who practices Republicanism racist? I would like to say no but then again I’ve been told every Muslim is a terrorist.”

Said Patricia Richardson, “Republicans who insisted they didn’t vote for the Predator because of his racism are proving that false by not resisting Sessions as AG.”

And Jerry Springer contributed: “Every cabinet pick is either incompetent or anti the Dept they will head. Also seeks to de-legitimitize (sic) Courts & media. Is this a coup?”

Bill Maher?

“If Trump is gonna go bananas every time someone insults his daughter-wife, it’s gonna – oh, like it wasn’t already gonna be a long 4 years.”

And from Ron Howard: “I think Fidel Castro or Stalin might well have done what you are suggesting.”

But Twitchy found a positive tweet from Hollywood “to share just for balance.”

It came from Chuck Norris after a trip to Israel.

“It was an honor to spend time with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu. God bless, Chuck Norris,” he wrote.

The Independent Journal Review Netanyahu unveiled Israel’s “indestructible” defense system – Norris.

The report quoted the Israeli leader saying, “Listen, Israel is strong but it’s indestructible now.”

Netanyahu also joked that security that could clear the building because Norris had arrived.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood partisans weren’t even original in expressing their hatred.

WND reported that at Trump’s inauguration critics were calling his speech “Hitlerian.”

And weeks before, WND Managing Editor David Kupelian pointed out, multiple Washington Post writers had adopted the description.

The Daily Beast reported MSNBC host Chris Matthews said: “It was not just the racial – I shouldn’t say racial, I should say Hitlerian – background to it. The message I keep thinking is: What does [U.K. prime minister] Theresa May think of this when she picks up the paper and says, ‘Oh my God, what did he just say? He said America first. What happened to the special relationship?’ What if you’re Putin? You’re probably pounding the table, saying, ‘That’s what I’ve been saying! Russia first!'”

Matthews famously said he got a “thrill” up his leg while listening to Barack Obama early in his presidency.

Listen to Matthews:

Another MSNBC personality, Rachel Maddow, said: “It’s interesting, I have heard that same sentiment that you just described from the very top reaches of the outgoing administration. That oratory is powerful and can be a form of leadership, but it’s not the work of governing and that counting on inspiration doesn’t get you where you need to be.”

The Daily Caller reported she continued: “The crime, the gangs, the drugs, the American carnage, disrepair, decay. You can’t imagine the outgoing president giving a speech like that.

“There was an America First Committee that formed in this country, hundreds of thousands of people in this country, some of the richest businessmen in the country were part of it. They were formed to keep us out of World War II. They were infiltrated by the Nazis, many of them are anti-Semitic, which is part of why they weren’t alarmed by Hitler’s rise in Germany.

“The America First Committee is something that means a specific thing in this country. To repurpose it now, not that far down the historical path, it’s hard. It’s hard to hear,” she said.

Her comment:

Then there was the social-media posting that cited liberal billionaire George Soros also calling Trump “Hitlerian,” prompting a response that “someone needs to muzzle” him.

But the theme is old.

WND’s David Kupelian reported at least five writers from the Washington Post already have evoked Hitler.

He reported:

It started last February when Post columnist Danielle Allen threw down the gauntlet with a widely cited article dramatically headlined, “The moment of truth: We must stop Trump.” Naturally, she went directly to the Hitler comparison. “Like any number of us raised in the late 20th century,” Allen wrote, “I have spent my life perplexed about exactly how Hitler could have come to power in Germany. Watching Donald Trump’s rise, I now understand. Leave aside whether a direct comparison of Trump to Hitler is accurate. That is not my point. My point rather is about how a demagogic opportunist can exploit a divided country.”

Then followed a June 14 headline, “Donald Trump’s new favorite slogan was invented for Nazi sympathizers.”

The writer snarked, “He wasn’t quite promising ‘America über alles,’ but it comes close. ‘America First’ was the motto of Nazi-friendly Americans in the 1930s, and Trump has more than just a catchphrase in common with them.”

A few weeks later, the Post published a piece by Peter Ross Range, a longtime mainstream newsmagazine writer, titled “The theory of political leadership that Donald Trump shares with Adolf Hitler.”

The report continued: “Then there was author and essayist Shalom Auslander, whose Sept. 13 Washington Post column was headlined: “Don’t compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. It belittles Hitler.” His subtitle: “One was a psychopath who believed his raving rants. The other is a con man.”

And a week later, on Sept. 19, the Post published a controversial article by Richard Cohen, a weekly political columnist who has been with the paper since 1968. It bore the chilling headline “Trump’s Hitlerian disregard for the truth.”

The Washington Examiner reported after Christmas that it had found several additional references to Trump as Hitler, including in a New York Times book review by Michiko Kakutani and a comment by CNN’s Dana Bash after a presidential-campaign debate.

Norris recently was in the news for making a 4-year-old child’s dream come true.

Chuck Norris provides real solutions to our county’s problems and a way to reawaken the American dream in his best-seller, “Black Belt Patriotism.”

See the station’s report:

WND has reported Norris’ image has gone where few have gone before.

At Christmas a couple of years ago, a video was released that topped the epic stunt of muscle man Jean-Claude Van Damme, the Belgian-born actor who was filmed doing the splits between two moving trucks.

Norris, whose list of movies continues to expand with his appearance in “Expendables 2,” took the stunt to a whole new level, doing the splits between the wings of two jets.

See the video:

Actually, Norris has played down the idea that he’s a superhero.

“I’ve got a bulletin for you, folks. I am no superman,” he said. “I realize that now, but I didn’t always. As six-time world karate champion and then a movie star, I put too much trust in who I was, what I could do and what I acquired. I forgot how much I needed others and especially God. Whether we are famous or not, we all need God. We also need other people.”

Norris has been writing a weekly column exclusively for WND since Oct. 23, 2006.