Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Our first day at a resort my wife and I decided to hit the beach.

When I went back to our room to get something to drink, the housekeeper was making our bed.

I grabbed my cooler and was on my way out the door when I paused and asked, “Can we drink beer on the beach?”

“Sure,” she said, “but I’ll have to finish the rest of the rooms first.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



