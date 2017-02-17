Black Trump supporter blasts sanctuary cities

(Infowars) Video footage from a town hall meeting in Cudahy, California shows an African-American Trump supporter passionately slamming sanctuary cities as a racist assault on the black community.

“Sanctuary cities are racist – black communities have been destroyed by illegal immigration,” says the woman, adding that the situation called for a “second civil rights movement.”

Tracing her ancestry back to slave ships, the woman said, “I’m not going anywhere….sanctuary cities are racist, all the jobs are going to illegals….that is wrong, you’re not going to be allowed to get away with it….the black community has been destroyed by racist illegal immigration and we’re not gonna have it.”