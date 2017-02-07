BLM agent's conduct may upset Bundy case

(WASHINGTON TIMES) The men charged in connection with the 2014 armed standoff at the Bundy ranch are hoping that a Bureau of Land Management agent with a taste for Burning Man will derail the government’s case against them.

Jury selection began Monday in the first of three trials on the showdown at the Bundy ranch near Bunkerville, Nevada, but defense attorneys have already moved to dismiss the charges against at least two of the 17 defendants based on the agent’s conduct.

The supervisory agent, whose name has not been released by the government but who is believed to be the same one in charge of the Bundy ranch operation, was accused of misconduct in an Interior Department Office of Inspector General investigation.