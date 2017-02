(DAILYMAIL) — BMW has joined forces with Lego to create a futuristic flying motorbike concept, called the Hover Ride.

Based on the Lego Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure kit, designers used the same 603 parts to create a flying motorbike Lego model.

And BMW was so taken with the Lego version, that it decided to create a full-sized replica, complete with front wheel propellers.