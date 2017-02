(FOX NEWS) Indiana authorities confirmed Wednesday that the two bodies found near a creek are teenagers who disappeared earlier in the week, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

The bodies of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found Tuesday along the edge of Deer Creek in Delphi, about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where they were dropped off to go hiking. The teens were reported missing Monday after they failed to meet family members to be picked up.