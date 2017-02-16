Body of missing 15-year-old Maryland girl found in Virginia

(NBC News) Police believe that human remains recently found near an industrial park in Fairfax County, Virginia, are those of a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Montgomery County, Maryland, two months earlier.

Alexandra Reyes of Gaithersburg was reported missing Dec. 10.

On Saturday, more than 30 miles south, Fairfax County police found a body they believe was hers. A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and determined the victim suffered trauma to the upper body.

Police said Reyes knew people with gang affiliations. A 17-year-old girl she knew is missing and believed to be in danger.