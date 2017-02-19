Boycott backlash: Ivanka's perfume No. #1 on Amazon

(Racked) The latest in Trump boycott backlash.

Despite (or perhaps because of) chain retailers like Nordstrom and Burlington dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories line from their stores and websites, the first daughter’s namesake brand has gotten a boost in sales elsewhere: Amazon, where the Ivanka Trump perfume is currently the best-selling women’s fragrance.

Townhall, a conservative news site, wrote about the perfume’s leap to the top of the pile on Thursday, and as of Friday morning, it was still up there, followed by an aromatherapy set and the cheaper rollerball version of the Ivanka Trump scent.