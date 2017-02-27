Brazile: I 'allegedly' sent CNN questions to Hillary team

(WASHINGTONEXAMINER) — Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile is maintaining that the emails showing her relay questions ahead of debates to Hillary Clinton during the Democratic primary may not be authentic.

In an interview with Politico published Monday, Brazile, a former CNN contributor, acknowledged the emails “allegedly” show her passing advantageous information to Clinton’s campaign. She said, however, that those emails don’t show full context.

“You know, I think there’s always a lot of confusion when something is put out in a dump of emails that trickles out,” she said. “So, the first answer is an easy answer. Did CNN provide Donna Brazile or any other contributor debate questions? No. I’ve never received questions from CNN. I’ve made that very clear, I’ve made that very plain.”

“[T]he emails that were allegedly sent to me or sent from me, you know, told a story but it didn’t tell a complete story,” she said.