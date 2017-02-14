Breakthrough books on Islamic threat in U.S. now in paperback

It was an unprecedented undercover operation, a daring six-month penetration into one of the most aggressive Muslim organizations in the country.

It resulted in the collection of thousands of pages of smoking-gun documents from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a terror-linked Muslim Brotherhood front group.

And now the whole sensational story is available in paperback form.

WND Books has published a paperback version of the courageous expose “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America” by P. David Gaubatz and Paul Sperry.

The author of “Stop the Islamization of America” believes her book has grown more relevant over time.

“This book, although written in 2011, is more timely than ever,” Geller told WND. “As Donald Trump heralds a revolution in American politics, it’s time to start fighting back against the cultural jihad and the intrusion of Shariah into American workplaces and schools. It’s time to work harder than ever, and this book details how we can, and how we can win. I wrote this book for a moment like this.”

Indeed, Islam appears to be on the rise in America.

The hysterical outrage over President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven terror-prone Muslim countries is only the most visible recent example.

Across the country, churches have closed their doors and been replaced by mosques while Islamic indoctrination has infiltrated American public schools.

And, as WND’s Leo Hohmann has reported, Muslim employees have received special treatment in the workplace.

That is to say nothing of rapid Muslim population growth, which is driven by high birthrates and increasing Muslim immigration to the United States.

“Stop the Islamization of America” equips Americans with the knowledge and tools they need to turn back the tide of Islam in their own country.

Meanwhile, “Muslim Mafia” is more timely than ever in light of the Republican-sponsored bill to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

The book shows just how dangerous and subversive the Brotherhood is and why it is deserving of a terrorist designation.

Author David Gaubatz’s son, Chris Gaubatz, posed as an intern who had converted to Islam to gain the trust of CAIR employees. He secretly captured hundreds of hours of video and extracted more than 12,000 pages of confidential, internal CAIR documents.

In the process, he revealed the sinister and well-funded efforts of the Muslim Brotherhood, working through the friendly guise of CAIR, to carry out a stealth jihad against the United States, with the goal of transforming American society from within. The book reveals the methods through which the Brotherhood hoped to accomplish its aim: terrorism, fraud and infiltration of American political and intelligence systems.

