Brexit-plan blunder gives Brits 10 extra weeks of vacation

(International Business Times) An embarrassing error has been found in the U.K. government’s Brexit White Paper that allows British workers to 14 weeks paid vacation anually, which is 10 more weeks than what employees are entitled to under the existingEuropean Union(EU) law.

Brexit Secretary David Davis published the entire document including the government’s strategy for leaving the EU, on Thursday. The error was on page 32 of the document. But before any of the Britons decide to go on a long holiday, they might have to think twice because this seems to be an evident mistake that has been overlooked. The second and third columns appeared to have been mixed up on a graph that has the holiday and maternity leave entitlement.