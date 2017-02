(FOX NEWS) Bruce Springsteen, a once proud American with his song “Born in the USA” said at a concert in Australia he’s embarrassed to be an American.

The 67-year-old addressed the crowd as “embarrassed Americans” referring to President Trump in the White House in a newly-surfaced clip from his show in Melbourne Monday night.

He sang a cover of “Don’t Hang Up” mocking Trump’s phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.