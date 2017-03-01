Brussels 'insider' tells EU to get over Trump nominee

The front-runner for appointment as U.S. ambassador to the European Parliament, who long has been a nemesis of the European establishment, is getting support from a veteran “Brussels insider.”

The EU insider known as Kassandra is calling for Ted Malloch to be “welcomed to Brussels with the respect that his position commands so the transatlantic relationship can be forged anew.”

Kassandra, who writes for the independent weekly New Europe, is described as the newspaper’s “deepest insider in Brussels” who brings “you the darkest secrets of politics, maladministration, and corruption with no regrets or sensitivity filter.”

Malloch, meanwhile, has been in the news lately not only for his likely ambassadorial appointment but also for his criticism of the EU. He recently told the BBC the EU may need “a little taming.”

An expert on Europe and the EU, Malloch, author of “Hired: An Insider’s Look at the Trump Victory,” says global institutions are disintegrating.

In another interview, Malloch said the EU “is an overly complex, fairly bloated bureaucratic organization.”

“Its ambitions have basically overstepped its capabilities, so the question really is what the European member states want to see for that European Union,” he said.

Reacting to Malloch’s views, the European Parliament shelved work on a Human Rights charter to fight Malloch’s nomination, Kassandra explained.

“In February, major political groups of the European Parliament made an unprecedented demand. They asked the Commission and European Council to refuse Ted Malloch’s credentials, if he is designated as U.S. ambassador to the European Union,” Kassandra wrote.

“The demand referred to Malloch’s ‘outrageous malevolence against the values that define this European Union.’ Among other things, Malloch indeed said that in a former diplomatic life, he helped bringing down the Soviet Union and that ‘maybe there’s another Union that needs a little taming.’

“Governments very rarely refuse credentials. In the case of Malloch, such a refusal would even be unique under diplomatic practice, because it would be based on opinions of the nominee,” Kassandra continued.

‘Undemocratic institution’

Malloch, meanwhile, has charged the EU “does not want anyone but a pro-EU, U.S. ambassador to go to Brussels.”

“This undemocratic institution wants to force the U.S. to keep things the way they were and deny President Trump his selection and to stop his views from being articulated there,” he said.

“They fear such truth and its forthright challenge.”

According to Kassandra, for the European Parliament, “all opinions can be expressed by diplomats as long as they are not Euroskeptic.”

“But what about the MEPs who happen to be on that side of the political spectrum when it comes to Europe? This trend should be of concern to all European lawyers. It bears too many similarities with §102 of the late East German Penal code which criminalized ‘anti-state propaganda’ covering ‘agitation against the constitutional basis of the socialist state and social order of the DDR,’ the complete opposite of the Western value attributed to Voltaire more than two centuries ago by Evelyn Beatrice Hall: ‘I wholly disapprove of what you say and will defend to the death your right to say it.'”

Kassandra continued: “Moving beyond rhetoric and what seems to be a new post-Brexit temporary phenomenon of europopulism against any and all euronegativity, the reality is that when it comes to the two behemoths, personal likes and dislikes are not important. The greater good of the two Unions (the Union of Member States and the United States) is above rhetoric and grandstanding.

“If and when he is nominated, Malloch must be welcomed to Brussels with the respect that his position commands so the transatlantic relationship can be forged anew; taking into account the new balance of powers of the U.S. quarters: the empowered stakeholders who were previously more marginal, and the weakened stakeholders that previously were center-stage,” Kassandra wrote.

‘Tons of fan mail’ from Europe

Malloch told WND: “I am getting tons of fan mail from all across Europe supporting me and the Trump administration. It is very heartening to know that there are many, many Europeans who appreciate America and the values on which it stands.”

Malloch recently told The Parliament Magazine it’s clear that European integration isn’t working.

“The failure of the European integration project should by now be self-apparent to everyone. This is simply not something Churchill or Roosevelt would countenance. The European Union had become undemocratic and bloated by both bureaucracy and rampant anti-Americanism.”

He said that since America has vital trade, defense, cultural and foreign policy interests in Europe, it must remain engaged.

“The question is how,” he wrote.

“The Trump administration is steadily making it clear that the U.S. is no longer interested in the old forms of European integration. In fact, it may be able to encourage a reversal of the EU’s accelerating drive to a socialist, protectionist, United States of Europe,” Malloch said.

“This movement should be seen for what it is. It is very harmful to U.S. business, to U.S. security, and is categorized by over-regulation, low growth, high unemployment, and structural rigidity as its outcome. The U.S. should therefore definitively encourage more bilateral trade with Europe but make firm its opposition to a federal Europe by saying a definite No to a single Euro government.”

He argued that the U.S. and the U.K. are different from Europe.

“We want democracy and accountability, while the EU is intrinsically undemocratic and unaccountable.

“So should the U.S. continue to promote such a damaged European model, which is alien to our own traditions? Is it not working against U.S. interests to do so? Most certainly it does not put America, first, as Trump has now designated.”

Malloch concluded that “the architecture of the world is changing, shifting to more reliance on sovereign nation states and away from integrated blocs or supranational entities.”

Breakdown of multinational order

Breitbart recently reported an organized institutional attack on an ambassador who hasn’t even been nominated yet “is without precedent.”

And Malloch told Breitbart that perhaps another review is in order.

“I suggest that we arrange an independent academic inquiry to go through all the ambassadors accredited to the EU who are representing human rights abuser regimes; have publicity endorsed human rights abuses; supported terrorism and some of whom probably are personal human rights abusers themselves,” Malloch said.

“We could then release a dossier and invite the EP human rights committee to a meeting to discuss this problem,” he added.

Malloch had told WND that the global institutions founded 70 years ago are “breaking down and a new order is becoming a reality which is state-centric, not multinational or supranational.”

