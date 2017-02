(CNBC) — Burger King and Tim Horton’s owner Restaurant Brands International is nearing a deal to acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, according to a Reuters report.

First reported last week, the deal could help the Georgia-based Popeyes reach more global diners and boost Restaurant Brands’ already strong roster of restaurants. A deal could be announced as early as this week, sources told Reuters.

Shares of Restaurant Brands were slightly positive on Monday, while shares of Popeyes were slightly negative.