(NJ Advance) Burlington Coat Factory is in the middle of a social media firestorm after the retailer reportedly dropped Ivanka Trump-branded merchandise from its website.

Scores of supporters of the first daughter accused the retailer of playing politics and have taken to Facebook and Twitter to express their anger at the New Jersey-based retailer.

“We won’t be shopping at Burlington anymore due to their political agenda,” one person said on Facebook, while another posted: “If you dropped Ivanka Trump’s line, I will never shop at your store again.”